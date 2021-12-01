Couple accused of Rs 70 lakh chit fund fraud, arrested from hideout

Chennai :

The accused, N Senthil (40) and his wife Divya of Chintadripet, were conducting different chit funds schemes without a licence and collected money from many people on the promise of huge returns at the end. When they defaulted returns, the victims approached the city police commissionerate seeking action. Based on their complaint, the Central Crime Branch registered a case and arrested the couple from their hideout. The couple was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.