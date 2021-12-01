P Aravindhan posted as Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police

Chennai :

He was among the give officers who were transferred. P Vijaya Kumar, SP, Chengalpattu, has been transferred and posted as SP, Economics Offence Wing, South Zone, financial institutions, Chennai, said a communication from the Home Department on Tuesday. I Eswaran, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Madurai City, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulianthope. The department cancelled its earlier order posting N Manivannan, SP, Tirunelveli as DC Pulianthope, and issued fresh order posting him as the principal of Police Training College, Chennai. S Arumugasamy, principal, Police Training College, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Madurai.