CoP Jiwal adds personal touch to B’day cards

Chennai :

“Usually, senior officers would wish the personnel over the mike so that everyone would know about the birthday. Now they also get an off on their birthday. It was the Commissioner’s idea to surprise the subordinates by fulfilling their wishes. We started this initiative from October 1,” said Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) J Loganathan.





Another special initiative is the birthday cards given to the cops. The senior officers came up with the idea to replace store-bought cards with artwork made by students part of Police Boys and Girls Clubs. “The artwork are done by these students. There is a budget for each card and a certain percentage goes to the club from where the artwork was purchased. It is another way of funding the clubs and they can buy the necessary items with that money,” added the Additional Commissioner.





The cards also carry a personal note from the Commissioner wishing the officials on their birthday, he said.