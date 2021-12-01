EOW inspector, wife awarded jail term for corruption

A special court for Prevention of Corruption of Act on Monday convicted Mohamed Nazeer, an inspector currently working in Economic Offences Wing and sentenced him for three years’ rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine in connection with a corruption case against him way back in 2012 when he was attached to RK Pet police station.

Representative image. Chennai : The court has also convicted his wife, Fouziya Begum, and awarded her one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. The court also ordered the confiscation of three houses of the accused. The case pertains to possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 22,10,427. Related Tags : Corruption