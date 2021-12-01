Shop looted of Rs 40k in Old Perungalathur

Chennai :

Murugan of Senthil Nagar in Mudichur owns a supermarket in Old Perungalathur. When he raised the shutters for business on Tuesday morning, he was shocked to see things scattered in the shop. Later he also found that Rs 40,000 kept inside the cash drawer missing.





When browsing the CCTV footage, it was found that during the midnight hours an unidentified man jumped inside the shop by drilling a hole in the false ceiling and looted the money. On information, the Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and registered a case. Search is on to nab the unidentified robber.