Consider reinstating pilot involved in accident, AI told

Chennai :

The pilot, D Ganesh Babu, had challenged the DGCA’s order cancelling his licence for proceeding with the flight to Dubai even after damaging aircraft. Noting that the three-year termination period was completed, Justice R Mahadevan said there could be no impediment for the petitioner to have his employment with the airline, and asked it to decide on his claim for reinstatement within four weeks.





The petitioner said till the day of the incident, he had an accident-free track record with flying experience of more than 4,270 hours. “At the time of take-off, the seat backrest collapsed, throwing him out of balance. Therefore, he immediately transferred the controls to the pilot monitoring first officer,” his counsel Haja Mohideen Gisthi submitted.





The cockpit crew did not feel anything abnormal at the time except a slight shake, which pilots feel at times due various reasons, he added.





But the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry said the crew flew the aircraft even after damaging the Instrument Landing System Antenna, which compromised the safety of the aircraft and occupants. Its engineers did not find any damage to the seat backrest-recline as the pilot claimed, the DGCA added.