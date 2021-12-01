Small bus feeder services to 4 Metro stations

Chennai :

An official release stated that as part of the multimodal integration of public transportation in the city, 12 small buses would make 148 trips on six routes to ensure seamless travel for the Chennai Metro Rail passengers. The buses have been painted differently to identify them easily. The statement added that steps have been taken to operate small bus services from all other Metro stations as well.





From Alandur Metro Station, two small buses would be operated to Madipakkam bus terminus (S82) and two buses to Porur (S84), making 28 trips on each route. Two buses (S69) would be operated from Airport Metro to Kundrathur, while two buses (S56) would run between Tiruvottiyur Metro and Manali. To Koyambedu Metro station, two buses each would be operated to Maduravoyal Erikarai (S60) and Nolambur Sakthi Nagar (S51).





Transport Minister RS Rajakannapan had announced in the Assembly that 144 minibuses were not operational because of poor patronage and running them was causing a huge loss. He said these buses would now be put to use as feeder services from Chennai Metro Rail stations.





Sources said that Metro Rail would share operating cost with MTC for running these small buses. As expenses are being shared, the minibuses would have the Metro Rail logo.