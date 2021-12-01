Probe into Rs 50 lakh cheating, threatening of complainant begins

Chennai :

In the cheating case, the CBI has named three accused while the second one only named Ganapathy Ramasubramanian, who was already arrested by the CCB for another case in which retired IG Sivanandi is also an accused.





The accused in the first case have been identified as Sujai Anand and Sailaja Reddy of Nandanam extension, and SV Subramanyam of Anna Nagar East. They conned the complainant, D Pandiraj, a native of Madurai, and induced him to invest Rs 50 lakh in South India Bottling Company Pvt Ltd. They had assured him 25 per cent of the company shares in return but failed to deliver.





The second case was about an incident when Pandiraj was returning from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, after lodging a complaint. Ganapathy Ramasubramanian and 10 others, under the instructions of IG Sivanandi, blocked Pandiraj’s vehicle and threatened to kill him if he didn’t withdraw the complaint, the CBI FIR stated. When the complainant refused to do so, he was further intimidated with threats of false cases against him.





Both the cases were registered by the CBI based on a Supreme Court order.