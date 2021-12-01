Lapses in online plaint system will be taken up with Min: MLA Paranthaman

Chennai :

“Public in Egmore constituency are angry that the online complaint system failed to redress their grievances, as the system administrators were replying that the complaint was attended to and closed without rectifying the issue. This will be taken up with Local Administration Minister KN Nehru and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi,” Paranthaman told reporters.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had instructed all MLAs to first ensure the safety of the public, he said, adding that the administration was preparing division-wise projects to ensure that monsoon woes are attended to.





The Metro Water officials admitted that the area was affected due to lack of adequate pumping station facilities, thus inundating even key offices like Corporation headquarters Ripon Building and city police Commissionerate.





Following this, MLA Paranthaman visited a plot owned by the Corporation where a new pumping station could be established. He urged officials to prepare estimates for a new pumping station and enhance the capacity of existing pumping houses and drainage lines.





In Choolai, the public who were upset with civic officials for not attending waterlogging offered a pillion ride for the MLA to ensure that he visited their streets filled with slush. Paranthaman also visited the schools in the area and urged the civic authorities to give priority to school zones in Central Chennai.