Chennai jumps to top of list with 115 cases

Chennai :

Chennai saw a slight surge in the cases and recorded the highest of 115, while Coimbatore reported 109. Erode and Tirupur logged 69 and 61 respectively.





The overall TPR of the State stood at 0.7 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai stood at 0.9 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 1,00,048 samples were tested in the State. Of them, 11,806 were tested in Chennai. The highest TPR of 1.5 per cent was recorded in Tiruppur.





Of the nine deaths notified, three were in Tiruvallur. The death toll of Tamil Nadu reached 36,481.





Currently, there are about 8,244 active cases in the State. Of those, 1,233 were in Coimbatore. A total of 758 people were discharged from several hospitals, taking total to 26,82,192.