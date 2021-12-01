GCC opens 2 relief centres in Anna Nagar as flow in Cooum up after anicut discharge

Chennai :

Following the release of 3,000 cusecs of surplus water from Korattur anicut on Monday afternoon, the water level started increasing on Cooum river at Bharathipuram, Kathiravan Colony, Manjakollai and Thiruveedi Amman Street of the Anna Nagar zone, an official release of the Corporation stated.





Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday night visited the areas facing threats of inundation due to the increase in Cooum water levels and instructed Anna Nagar zonal officer and Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers to immediately take preventive steps. The WRD officials strengthened the bunds on Cooum river using 500 sandbags and two poclain machines, it said.





The Corporation opened Manjakollai Middle School and Mu Varadharasanar High School as relief centres. Food packets were distributed to 3,000 people. On Tuesday morning, the water level in the Cooum river went down.





Meanwhile, the Cooum river was overflowing over three causeways Maduravoyal-Adayalampattu, Vanagaram-Adayalampattu and Vellappanchavadi-Thiruverkadu bringing to halt the movement of vehicles. Overflowing river water has led to the flooding of low-lying areas in Thiruverkadu like Shanmughapuram and Padmavathi Nagar. People living in those areas were shifted to relief centres.