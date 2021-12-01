Localities near waterbodies still under water as officials fail to find permanent solution

Chennai :

“The majority of the residents have been staying at relief camps since last week. However, vehicle movement has resumed from Tuesday morning as the water level receded to 2 feet from 4 feet,” Ashok Rajan, a resident of Padur, said.





Even though government officials visited the area and took steps to solve the issue temporarily, locals have urged the government to construct stormwater drains and cut-and-cover drains besides clearing encroachments from waterbodies before the next monsoon.





Similarly, residents of Porur are wading through knee-deep water to reach shops for essential needs. All online deliveries have also stopped coming to the area.





“When there was intense rainfall at the beginning of the month, water from Porur lake overflowed to the streets and it took almost two weeks for it to completely drain. It flooded again as the second spell started as officials who inspected area didn’t take any steps,” said Vijay Anand, a resident of Porur.