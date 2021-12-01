334 areas in Corpn limits still waterlogged, complaints flood

Chennai :

While addressing the media on Tuesday, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said, of the 561 waterlogged areas in the GCC, water has been pumped out from 227. Works on the remaining 334 are in progress. “Besides 916 high-power motors to pump out water, 46 earthmovers and 54 boats have been deployed for relief measured,” the Minister added.





The control room set up at the Ripon Building received 8,571 rain-related complaints and, so far, 2,681 have been attended to. Out of the 7,247 complaints received at the State disaster management control room, 5,670 were addressed. The district control rooms received 5,332 complaints in total and 5,195 of them were addressed, the Minister divulged.





The State received an average of 17.22 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning. Veerapandi in the Theni district alone received 119. The heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours caused property loss besides the death of 552 cattle and 3,847 chickens. As many as 2,643 huts and 467 houses were damaged partially, while 168 huts and 7 houses were completely destroyed in the State in the past 24 hours.





Tamil Nadu received 649.4 mm of rainfall from October 1 to November 29—82 per cent higher than the average rainfall of 356 mm.