CoP Jiwal turns Santa, makes subordinates’ wishes come true on their birthdays

Chennai :

But on November 1, her birthday, Sathya had a sumptuous lunch with family at the same hotel, thanks to her boss, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.





Recalling how it happened, Sathya said the Commissioner had on October 28 invited her to wish her in person. “When he asked me about my birthday plan, I said I would go out with my family for lunch after a temple visit. Then he said he would arrange lunch at a star hotel. I was almost in tears when he said that,” the head constable, who enjoyed the surprise treat with husband Venkateshwaralu and daughter Lekha Sree, told DT Next. The highlight of the meal was having a herbal tea, which, the hotel staff told them, was cricketer MS Dhoni’s favourite.





The experience was similar for U Naresh Kumar (27), a constable attached to Marina police station, who was planning to catch a bus to Pichavaram with his wife on November 2 to celebrate his first birthday after marriage. But when he learnt about it, Commissioner Jiwal arranged a car to take them there, because of which two of his brothers could also join. “It was a memorable trip,” he said. For Mano, a ministerial staff, his wish to visit Mahabalipuram was fulfilled, while constable P Ramkumar was surprised with tickets for him and wife for a movie of his choice at a city multiplex.





“Most officials hardly celebrate their birthdays. So we wanted to make it memorable for them,” said Commissioner Jiwal, adding that the initiative was being funded by the Police Welfare Fund.