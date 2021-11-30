Lapses in online complaints will be taken up to LA Minister says Egmore MLA

Chennai :

“Public in Egmore constituency fume that the online complaint system had failed to redress their grievance as the system administrators reply stating that the complaint is attended and closed without attending the issue. This will be taken up with state local administration minister K N Nehru and Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi,” Paranthaman told reporters. CM had instructed all the MLAs to first ensure the safety of the public and now we are preparing division wise projects to ensure that monsoon woes are attended to.





The metro water authorities also admitted that the locality was suffering without adequate pumping station facilities thus inundating arterial buildings like Ripon Buildings and Chennai Police Commissionerate.





To this, the MLA visited a corporation owned spot where a new pumping station can be established. He urged the officials to prepare the estimates for the new pumping station and enhance the capacity of existing pumping houses and drainage connections.





In Choolai, the public who were upset with the civic officials for not attending waterlogging also offered a pillion ride for the MLA to ensure that he also visited their streets filled with slush. He also visited the local schools and urged the civic authorities to give maximum priority to school zones in Central Chennai.