Stalin flags off 12 small buses from four Metro stations

Chennai :

An official release stated that as part of the multimodal integration of public transportation in the city, 12 small buses will make 148 trips on six routes to ensure seamless travel of the Chennai Metro passengers. The buses have been painted differently to identify them easily. It added that steps have been taken to operate such small bus services from all other metro stations as well.





From Alandur Metro Station, two small buses will be operated to Madipakkam bus terminus (S82) and two buses to Porur (S84) making 28 trips on each route. Two buses (S69) will be operated from Airport Metro to Kundrathur while two buses (S56) will run between Thiruvottiyur Metro and Manali. To Koyambedu Metro station, two buses each will be operated to Maduravoyal Erikarai (S60) and Nolambur Sakthi Nagar (S51).





Transport Minister RS Rajakannapan had announced in the Assembly that 144 minibuses are not operational because of poor patronage and running them was causing a huge loss. He said these buses will now be put to use as feeder services from Chennai Metro Rail stations.





Sources said that Metro Rail will share operating expenses with MTC for running these small buses and will have the Metro Rail logo.