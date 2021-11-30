Couple arrested for chit fund fraud in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused, N Senthil (40), and his wife, Divya of Chintadripet, were conducting different chit funds schemes without a licence and collected money from several people on the promise of huge returns at the end.





However, since they defaulted on the reimbursement, the cheated victims approached the city police commissioner seeking action. Based on their complaint, the central crime branch registered a case and arrested the couple from their hideout. The couple was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.