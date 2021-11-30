Chennai Rains: Stalin inspects rain-affected areas, promises to take quick action

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected flood-affected areas in Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday and interacted with people.
Chennai:
Stalin has been visiting various districts across Tamil Nadu affected by heavy rains and has been providing relief assistance to those affected since the onset of the monsoon.
On Tuesday, he visited Chemmancheri and directed the authorities to immediately renovate the works and remove stagnant water in the roads.
He further assured that the people of the area would be asked for details of the damage and immediate action would be taken to rectify them.
Conversations