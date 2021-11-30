Allot 1 acre in Koyambedu to unload tomatoes: Madras HC

Chennai :

Justice R Suresh Kumar issued the order on a plea by Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders’ Welfare Association, which said if the traders were allotted the space to unload tomatoes, the price would come down to Rs 40 per kg.





However, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the KMMC said opening up the particular space that the association sought would lead to confusions, as some traders would involve in retail sales.





When the judge asked the committee whether it was possible to allot some space, it replied that a one-acre space near F block could be reserved for tomato trucks for the time being. Justice Suresh Kumar then directed the KMMC to reserve the space and permit licensed tomato vendors to load and unload tomatoes as a temporary remedy to bring down the price.





The judge added that retail trade should not be carried out at the space, and directed “the committee to deploy personnel to monitor.





As per the direction of the court, all the licenced tomato traders in the Koyambedu market can use the one-acre space from Tuesday. “The temporary arrangement shall be in place for four weeks to overcome the increasing tomato price,” the judge said and directed the authorities to file a status report within two weeks.