Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects Public Health Laboratory

Chennai :

So far, the lab has tested 23 lakh samples, while the state-of-the-art Complete Genetic Testing Research Centre at the laboratory has done genetic testing on 469 samples, of which more than 95 per cent were identified as Delta variant.





“Till now 6,714 samples have been sent for this genetic testing facility, of which 4,618 have been found to be the Delta variant. With the emergence of Omicron variant, the cluster areas have been identified and samples are being taken from such places for genomic sequencing. We are implementing the advisories issued by the World Health Organisation and all the measures are in place, including the testing international passengers at the airport,” said the Minister.





Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will inspect the screening arrangements at Madurai airport on Tuesday, and Coimbatore and Tiruchy airports in the coming days.





Attending the meeting that Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu convened with Collectors and health officials on increasing surveillance against the new variant, the health Secretary shared the details on the risks associated with Omicron and said the genomic sequencing of all international traveller samples that test positive for COVID should be done at the State Public Health Laboratory.





Meanwhile, responding to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s charges on the alleged termination of healthcare staff from Amma mini clinics, Minister Subramanian said no termination orders were issued and the staff have been appointed on COVID duty.





He alleged that the previous government had no data on those who were benefitted by these mini clinics, and added that small spaces were converted to mini clinics without ensuring appointment of staff.



