Stalin assures action to flood-affected Chennai residents

Chennai :

For the third straight day, Stalin visited the flood-affected areas and distributed welfare measures to people affected by the flood.





Stalin started the day of inspection from Varadharajapuram in Kancheepuram and visited the inundated areas. He directed the officials to clear the stagnated water and assured the public that their woes will be mitigated at the earliest.





Stalin then visited the relief camp in Varadharajapuram and distributed relief camps. He also inspected the water pumping out works and moved to Mudichur, in Chengalpattu district, where he inspected the water inundated areas and directed the officials to remove them. Officials informed Stalin that 2,313 persons were made to stay in 44 relief camps in Chengalpattu district.





In the evening, Stalin inspected the flood-affected areas in the Kolathur constituency and distributed welfare measures to the public. Chief Minister after distributing welfare measures in Krishna Nagar also inaugurated 27 CCTV cameras installed by the residents.