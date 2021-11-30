DVAC nabs official in Kanchi

Chennai :

Krishna Prasad an engineer from Tambaram filed for divorce but his wife had already filed a complaint against him in the Tambaram all-woman police station. The police forwarded the petition to the Social welfare office in Kancheepuram for inquiry. The junior assistant social welfare officer Prema asked Krishna Prasad to pay Rs one lakh to complete the process soon. She later reduced the demand to Rs 50,000 and asked him to pay the money in two instalments.





Krishna Prasad approached the DVAC, and based on his complaint, a case was registered. On Monday, the official prepared a trap and asked Krishna Prasad to hand over Rs 25,000 to Prema. The official collected the money and immediately found herself surrounded by the police. She was arrested, and probe is on.