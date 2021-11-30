Pallikaranai: LPG delivery man slips from stairs, dies

Chennai :

On Friday, while it was raining heavily, Francis went to deliver the cylinder to a house in Nesamani Nagar in Perumbakkam. He was climbing the stairs while carrying the cylinder on his shoulders. Police said the floor was wet and slippery, and Francis lost balance and rolled down the stairs. The cylinder hit his head and shoulders.





With severe injuries, he was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was admitted to ICU. However, Francis died on Sunday night without responding to treatment. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.