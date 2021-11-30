Trio behind serial phone snatchings nabbed in Washermenpet

Chennai :

Police seized 13 mobile phones, four machetes and two bikes from the accused, identified as Dhilipa alias Dileep Kumar of Tiruvottiyur, R Siva alias ‘Pisuru’ Siva of Kannagi Nagar and P Surya alias ‘Power’ Surya of Red Hills.





On November 13, the gang snatched a phone from D Selvam (41) of Old Washermenpet, an MTC driver who was waiting for bus at Moolakothalam. Selvam tried to chase them, but the gang threatened him with machetes. During investigation, Washermenpet police special team comprising sub-inspector Khadar Meeran, head constables Saravana Kumar, Manuel and Ashok Kumar identified and secured Dhilipa using CCTV footage, and recovered two phones, including that of Selvam. Based on his confession, the other two suspects were also secured, and 11 mobile phones and two bikes were seized from them.





Investigation revealed that before snatching Selvam’s phone, the gang had snatched phones from seven other people starting from Kilpauk. Surya later snatched iPhones in Tirumangalam area, said police, adding that he is an accused in the murder of ‘Ganja’ Mani. All three were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. In another incident, Semmanchery police arrested A Sathishkumar (21) and R Ajith Kumar (19) of Kannagi Nagar, and seized six mobile phones and a two-wheeler. Investigation revealed that they had snatched phones from pedestrians in Velachery, Thoraipakkam, Semmanchery and Pallikaranai.





Meanwhile, Maduravoyal police have arrested three people who intercepted a doctor’s car with an auto-rickshaw and attacked him with a knife before escaping with his mobile phone worth Rs 30,000. The victim N Venkatraman (36) of Vanagaram is a doctor at a private college cum hospital in Thandalam. The incident happened near Maduravoyal flyover when he was returning home on Saturday night.