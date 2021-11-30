Four held for robbery, hunt on for woman in Ramapuram

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as K Senthil Kumar (25) of Guduvanchery, S Surya (23) of Potheri, A Ganesan (22) of Mannivakkam and S Jeyaraj (22) of Potheri. Police have launched a hunt for the absconding accused Rajesewari (23), who is known to the victim G Gayatri (27).





The incident happened a week ago on November 23, when Gayatri and her husband Ganesan were in different rooms. Police said that Ganesan is a bodybuilder and Gayatri conducts weight loss programmes at the clients’ house on request.





Rajeswari who often visits Gayatri and stays with her, reached the house around 10 pm. As they were talking, four men barged into the house claiming to be Rajeshwari’s friends and locked Ganesan’s room before threatening Gayatri at knifepoint. Rajeswari too joined the gang and escaped from the spot after looting Gayatri of one sovereign, her mobile phone and the car keys.





Based on Gayatri’s complaint, Royala Nagar police registered a case and arrested the four suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody.





Since the arrested allegedly informed police that Rajeswari was the brain behind the robbery, police have launched a hunt for her.





Police said Gayatri did not know Rajeswari’s address and that she did not reveal the relationship between them.