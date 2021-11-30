‘Separation anxiety in pandemic puppies can be dealt with by communication’

Chennai :

There was an increase in pet adoption during the first phase of the pandemic. These pandemic puppies were used to the daily routine followed by their pet parents. As post-lockdown routine resumes and pet parents return to work and socialising, many pets have started showing separation anxiety. Animal communicators say that it is easier to manage anxiety if there is proper communication with pets.





Sanjuktha M, who practices reiki for animals, observes that many in the city became pet parents during the pandemic because they felt it was nice to have pets when working from home. “For almost one and a half years, pets were used to people being at home. Now, with pet parents returning to the office and having a regular schedule, many pets are showing separation anxiety. When we live with animal companions, they become part of the family and do pick up on our thoughts and emotions. Always communicate with your pets if any major changes are happening — like moving houses, travelling, and in this case, getting back to the office. You will understand the importance and power of communication. You can communicate to the pet that you will not be constantly present like before,” says Sanjuktha.





She also adds that pet parents shouldn’t wait till the last minute to convey messages. “Of course, your pets understand you very well. But that doesn’t mean that you have to convey important things at the last moment. You will be having return to work anxiety – so, choose a time when you are calm and settled. You can also communicate with pets through pictures. You can show them a picture of you stepping out and they will understand. Most importantly, when you are returning to the office, make sure the pets’ needs are taken care of — there should be enough water, food, and a clean surrounding,” she adds.





One should also modify the home routine of pets. “Exercising and toileting your dog come under this. You might not be able to take your pet out 4 or 5 times a day as you did earlier. So, train them well.”





Janani Parthiban, an animal communicator from Tiruppur opines that communicating with pets helps an individual a lot. “I recommend everyone to learn animal communication — not just understanding the concept, your life will change after you learn to communicate with nature and animals. Most of us have this innate ability to communicate with nature; you just have to explore it. I think more than pets, humans get anxious in certain situations. Communication is very crucial here — it’s therapeutic and heals an individual,” says Janani Parthiban.



