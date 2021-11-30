Chennai Photo Biennale invites entries for photo awards

The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Foundation has announced its CPB Photo Awards 2021.

Representative Image

Chennai : Shuchi Kapoor, Director, Community Engagement, Programs and Partnerships, CPB, informs DT Next, “At the CPB Foundation, we strongly believe in and stand by the power and value of visual journalism and are excited to bring back the CPB Photo Awards. Visual journalism is significant for us not just because it brings the news and keeps us informed, but because it emphasizes the role image-making and image-viewing play in our everyday lives. Visual journalism also helps provide a point of reference to moments that might lose context in an insta world. It is through the hard work of photojournalists that we get to bear witness to events sitting in the comforts of our homes and there is little recognition or reward for their work. We have an exceptional jury for this year from the photojournalism scene in India and we look forward to reaching out to as many local networks as possible.” The last date for submitting the works in multiple categories is December 15.