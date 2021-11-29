Three held in Chennai for gold smuggling

Chennai :

In the statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said a male passenger, hailing from Ramanathapuram, arrived from Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airways on November 28.

The officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passenger and on checking his baggage, they found a gold ingot concealed in a coffee maker.

The gold, weighing 2.59 kg and worth about Rs 1.12 crore, was seized by the Customs. The passenger and the two receivers were arrested by the officials and further investigation is on.