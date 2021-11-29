Hubby detained over suspicious death of woman in Kilpauk

Chennai :

Police said that the deceased, Hemavathi, was married to one Vinoth, a photographer, six years ago and the couple have a five-year-old son.





On Sunday afternoon, Vinoth rushed Hemavathi with a frothing mouth to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.





While Senthil claimed that she consumed poison after a quarrel between them, Hemavathi's parents raised suspicion that their daughter was murdered by Senthil as she allegedly often complained about his illicit affairs.





Kilpauk police have registered a case about the incident and an RDO inquiry has been initiated since the couple got married six years ago. “Post-mortem report is awaited and the sections will be altered suitably if required based on the RDO inquiry and the post-mortem reports," said police.