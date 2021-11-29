Greater Chennai Corporation takes measures to clear water-logging

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation report, eight areas have been identified as critically affected and motor pumps are deployed in those areas.





The identified critically affected areas are Bazullah Road in T Nagar, West Mambalam, KK Nagar - Ashok Nagar, Seethammal Colony, Jawahar Nagar, Pulianthope, Chettinad Enclave and Rajamannar Road. The eight areas covers 15 divisions.





"As many as 102 pumps of varied capacities have been deployed to remove water from the identified areas. Measures have been taken to remove all the water before next spell of rain," an official said.





As of Monday morning, the civic body was using 918 motor pumps across thr city. More than 300 streets are still affected.