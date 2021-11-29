Twist in child sale narrative, mother stages snatching drama, say police

Chennai :

While it is true that she sold the child, she was misguided by a group of advocates to lodge a police complaint in the hope of getting her child back without returning about Rs 2 lakh she received.





"It is not clear if the mother was genuinely concerned about the child or she wanted the child to sell it for a higher price. The inquiry is still on," said police.





While the child was rescued from one Sivakumar, police have detained the agents Dhanam and Jayageetha too. "Sivakumar is working with the ART centre at the Institute of Child Health campus in Egmore and and he came to know through Jayageetha and Dhanam, who work as volunteers in ART Centre, that the child is up for adoption. Since he did not have a child, he decided to adopt the child since it came without any procedurel delay. However what he has committed is an offence," said police.





While Yasmin's claim was that she was snatched of the bag containing cash by a bike-borne duo when she was on her way back home in an Ola autoricshaw after selling the five day old male child, police picked up the auto driver, who informed that no snatching incident took place and that Yasmin herself cut the ride short and paid the driver Rs 110. Since Yasmin's replies were contrary to the queries, police grilled her further and made her spill the beans.





While she herself got down from the auto, she informed Jayageetha that the cash was stolen. Jayageetha had received Rs 2.30 lakh from Sivakumar, she had given Rs 1.5 lakh to Yasmin and kept Rs 80,000 as her commission. Jayageetha gave another Rs 50,000 to Yasmin, who later went with another person in a two wheeler and kept the cash at his house.

The next day she received the money, settled her loans and house rent dues. Later, as per the advice of a few advocates, she reached Vepery police station on Saturday night and lodged a complaint.





While police had suspicion on the complainant from the beginning, since Yasmin's 10 year old daughter also said the same version, police were convinced that the complaint could be genuine and began the investigation.





Police also said that the child's mother Yasmin knows Jayageetha for the last few years since the former has donated her eggs thrice through her. After Jayageetha promised to sell the child, Yasmin stayed with Jayageetha and eas taken care of well.





Yasmin's husband Mohan separated from her after she was conceived for the second time earlier this year. Yasmin had claimed her in the complaint that she wanted to abort the child, but abandoned the plan after Jayageetha promised to sell the child for a lump sum.