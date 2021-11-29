CM Stalin visits flood-affected areas in Chennai

Chennai :

From Padamavathi Nagar in Tiruverkadu, Stalin walked for a couple of kilometres up to Velapanchavadi panchayat union elementary school, inspecting flood-affected areas en route. The Chief Minister also collected petitions from the residents in the area and distributed relief materials to over 300 people there before inspecting the special health camp and COVID vaccination camp at the school. Subsequently, Stalin inspected flood damages and relief works in Amman Koil Street, police quarters, Tirumullaivoyal and Ganapathy Nagar in Poonamallee Municipality. A statement from the government said the Chief Minister asked the people to take safety precautions, especially wear masks, to prevent the spread of COVID.





Patients shifted out of flooded Cheyyur GH





The Cheyyur Government Hospital in Chengalpattu district was flooded post heavy rains on Sunday. The authorities shifted the patients to other government hospitals in Madurantakam and Chengalpattu using 108 ambulance services. Doctors and nurses were also evacuated. There were more than 30 inpatients. The shifting of patients started on Saturday night. Cheyyur taluk officials inspected the hospital and have instructed the civic officials to pump out the rainwater.