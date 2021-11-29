Woman sells newborn, loses Rs 1.5L to snatchers in Chennai

Chennai :

M Yasmin of Puzhal had a 10-year-old daughter with husband Mohan when she became pregnant again this year. When Mohan deserted her during the pregnancy and Yasmin tried to undergo abortion, one Jayageetha from Ennore advised her against it and told her to sell the baby for a good sum of money after delivery.





As per the plan, Yasmin delivered the child at the Government RSRM Hospital in Royapuram on November 21 and after getting discharged, met Jayageetha with another woman Dhanam, also from Ennore, besides another unidentified couple. After signing empty stamp papers, Yasmin gave away her newborn to the couple and received the cash in an envelope. “Yasmin later booked an autorickshaw through an app and boarded it with her elder daughter and the cash. However, a few metres down the road, a bike-borne duo stopped the autorickshaw near Aaduthotti and spoke to the driver on the pretext of seeking directions for an address. Suddenly, the duo snatched the envelope from Yasmin and fled the spot,” a police officer said.





When contacted, Vepery Inspector Kannan said that a hunt has been launched for Jayageetha, Dhanam and the unknown couple who escaped with the child. A team has rushed to Andhra Pradesh in search of the them. “Only after securing them, will it be known if the snatcher duo belongs to the same gang,” he said.