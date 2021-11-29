Man falls into flooded river while taking selfie, drowns near Maduranthakam

Chennai :

The deceased, Deenadayalan, was a resident of Sothupakkam near Melmaruvathur, the police said. He, along with his wife Sandhya (30), reached Keezhamur village on a two-wheeler to look at the flooded Kiliyar river. After taking photos of each other standing atop a bridge, the couple tried to click a selfie with the river in the background. But when the phone slipped from his hands, Deenadayalan leaned into the river to catch it and fell. He was washed away in the current.





Hearing Sandhya’s cries for help, villagers tried to rescue Deenadayalan, but in vain. His body was retrieved after hours of struggle. On information, the Melmaruvathur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Maduranthakam government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and further investigation is on.





31-year-old goes missing while trying to swim across Adyar river





A 31-year-old man who tried to swim across the overflowing Adyar river after challenging his friend went missing and the police fear he could have drowned and washed away.





The missing man, Gunasekaran, of Choolaipallam, was a house painter. He was brought up by his grandparents since his parents passed away when he was young. Gunasekaran, who consumed liquor with a friend named Moses on Saturday evening, decided to bathe in the river behind Choolaipallam when it was overflowing.





Gunasekaran allegedly challenged Moses if they could swim across the river to reach the other side. While Moses managed to reach the other side of the river, Gunasekaran went missing. After he alerted the friends and neighbours, they too searched for him, but in vain. On information, the MGR Nagar police registered a case and have alerted other police stations along the river’s course up to theForeshore Estate. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, a construction worker drowned in a lake in Tiruvallur on Sunday. The police said Siva (40) of Nathamedu village went fishing in a nearby lake in the morning and did not return home. While his relatives searched for him, Siva’s body was found floating in the lake. On information, the Sevvapet police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered.