Man sets ‘RIP’ status on WhatsApp before killing self in Chennai

A 20-year-old man was found hanging at his house in ICF Colony on Saturday. The police said he had set his WhatsApp status to ‘Rest in Peace’ before ending his life.
Chennai: The deceased, R Christopher alias Anthony, of Gandhi Nagar, was a dancer and he had married his 18-year-old girlfriend an year ago. However, the girl separated from him four months ago and Christopher had been living with his father, Rajesh. While Rajesh was in Maharashtra for a wedding, Christopher allegedly made a phone call to his estranged wife and asked her to come back to live with him on Friday night. When she refused, he hanged himself in the house. Christopher’s friend Duglous, who saw the WhatsApp status, went to the house on suspicion and found him hanging from the ceiling. On information, the ICF police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police said that it was not clear if Christopher registered their wedding. Further investigation is on.
Conversations