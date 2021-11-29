Revolver misfires while cleaning, Chennai bizman injures shoulder

A 39-year-old businessman suffered a bullet injury when his revolver misfired while he was cleaning it in the zero hours of Sunday.

Representative Image

Chennai : Senthil, who runs a real estate and quarry business, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thousand Lights and he is said to be safe after the bullet was surgically removed. The Police said Senthil, a resident of LB road in Adyar, carried the licenced revolver with him always. On Saturday night, he returned home and was cleaning the revolver when it was accidentally triggered. The bullet pierced his shoulder. Other residents of the apartment rushed to his house on hearing the gun going off and rushed Senthil to the hospital. On information, the Sastri Nagar police conducted inquiries and ruled out that it was a suicide bid. The investigation officer told DT Next that Senthil recently moved into the apartment with his pregnant wife, a doctor, as his house in Raja Annamalai Puram is under renovation. The Sastri Nagar police have registered a case against Senthil under Arms Act on the charges of the negligent use of a firearm and further investigation is on.