ITD Cementation, lowest bidder for Metro line 4 UG proj

Chennai :

The corridor runs for a total distance of 26.1 km, including 16 km elevated line and 10.1 km underground, with a total of 30 total stations. CMRL opened bids for the underground sections from Light House to Bharathidasan Road (5.15 km) and Boat Clum to Kodambakkam bridge (4.877 km). In both the underground sections, ITD Cementations India Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder, said CMRL sources.





In package one, a 5.15 km long tunnel would be dug along Light House, Kutchery Road, Alwarpet and Bharathidasan Road. The second package comprises a 4.877 km long tunnel and stations at Boat Club, Nandanam, Panagal Park, Kodambakkam and Kodambakkam flyover.





Metro Rail sources said that the bids for the civil construction packages were issued in February. “The bids will be finalised after the evaluation process,” sources added.





The HCC-KEC joint venture would construct a 7.955 km elevated section from Porur junction to Poonamallee bypass, which would have nine stations, while L&T would construct a 7.945 km elevated stretch between Power House and Porur Junction. This section, too, would have nine stations. The latter firm would also construct a two-level elevated line, as both corridor 4 and corridor 5 run parallel between Alwarthiru Nagar and Porur Junction.