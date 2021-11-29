Cobra injured while clearing bushes in Padi, forest officials comes to rescue

Chennai :

The incident happened on Friday evening when a private firm at Padi Kuppam near Korattur engaged workers to clear the bush in the premises using an earthmover. The workers spotted two cobras. One of them was injured in the abdomen, with intestines hanging out. It is suspected that the injury could have been caused by the earthmover.





The workers immediately alerted forest officials and Velachery forest ranger Dhanasekaer and anti-poaching watcher Jai Vinoth arrived at the spot and rescued both the snakes.





The injured snake was rushed to the medical facility at the Velachery forest office and was given anaesthesia before the mud in the injured part was removed. The snake’s intestines that were hanging outside were pushed back into the body before suturing the wound. The treatment was supervised by veterinarian Shavan Kumar.





After that, the snake was kept in a box and the temperature was increased with the help of bulbs. When contacted, APW Jai Vinoth told DT Next that the snake was doing well and that it would be released in the forest after recovering fully. “The other snake was already released in the forest in Velachery,” he added.



