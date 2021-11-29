DT Campus: SRM’s School of Public Health’s NFHS-5 findings out

Chennai :

These Ministry of Health and Family Welfare projects are done to conduct surveys and collect health-related data from households in all districts.





Recently, the Union government had released the key findings of the survey after the successful completion of 14 states of the second phase by Dr VK Paul, Member Niti Ayog and Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





NFHS-5, the fifth in the NFHS rounds, provides information on population, health, and nutrition for India and each state/union territory (UT) and also provides data at the District Level.





This round includes some new topics, such as preschool education, disability, access to a toilet facility, death registration, menstrual hygiene and abortion. The scope of clinical, anthropometric and biochemical testing (CAB) has also been extended to include measurement of waist and hip circumferences and the age range for the measurement of blood pressure and blood glucose has been expanded.





This fact sheet provides information on key indicators and trends for Tamil Nadu. Due to the pandemic situation and the imposition of lockdown, NFHS-5 fieldwork in phase 2 States/UTs was conducted in two parts. NFHS-5 fieldwork for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was conducted from January 6 to March 21, 2020, prior to the lockdown, and from December 21, 2020, to March 31, 2021 post lockdown by the School of Public Health.





‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on December 4





The British Council is hosting its fourth edition of the ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on Saturday 4 December 2021. The Fair is a one-stop platform for attendees to interact with several university representatives and gather insights on the study opportunities in the UK: including courses, universities and scholarship offers along with application processes and eligibility criteria. The Fair also provides information on student life in the UK, housing, as well as career prospects.





During the virtual fair, prospective students will be able to consult with representatives of 42 UK universities, including 12 prestigious Russell Group establishments. The Fair will also provide attendees an interface with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officers, to clarify any doubts about the current process for obtaining a student visa. Officials will also conduct a session on post-study work opportunities and the Graduate Route.





Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said, “The Study UK Virtual Fairs are a part of our commitment towards enabling young Indians to achieve their higher education and professional goals and thereby succeed in a global economic landscape.”





Virtusa adds 32 colleges in HeadStart





Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, held its 7th annual engineering academia connect programme, “HeadStart 2021” in Chennai.





More than 200 educators from 100 colleges attended this year’s event, where they discussed the current industry requirements around re-skilling and training and highlighted the opportunities and challenges faced by educators to equip students to be industry-ready.





At the event, Virtusa announced the addition of 32 more colleges to this unique, one-of-its-kind campus connect programme enabling it to reach more than 5,000 students. Ashish Vidyarthi, noted actor, scriptwriter, director and inspirational speaker, delivered the keynote address speaking on the topic of “finding your potential.”





Attending the event in Chennai, Sundar Narayanan, Chief People Officer, Virtusa, said, “we recognise that as companies increase focus on balancing innovation and controlling costs, a continuous process of upskilling employees is of utmost importance. Virtusa’s Thrive Academy aims to fulfill this need by providing hands-on exposure through our campus connect programme called HeadStart.”