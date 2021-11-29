Musical eve to celebrate World Disability Day

Chennai :

The event titled Tumbak-a-Tumba will see pianist Anil Srinivasan and musician Vedanth Bharadwaj performing along with the Blue Blue Sky Choir which comprises children and young adults with special needs. The music event will be held in the open-air auditorium of Olcott Memorial School in Besant Nagar on December 4. “This unique sing-along session will bring to you songs of different lands, languages, famous universal favourites of children and some original compositions. Along with the music from the two maestros, the audience will get to watch the children who can sing in many different ways. Some through their voices, some through their clapping and stamping, some with their smiles and some through their silence too,” say the organisers.



