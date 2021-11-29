‘Creating demand for crafts will help revive industry’

Chennai :

Arts consultant Shreya Nagarajan Singh shares, “Mahatma Gandhi, even in the 30s and 40s in his articles, has spoken about the lack of resources for craft sector in our country. So this isn’t a new problem we are trying to solve. It’s just that the solution keeps changing. Today, the key element is to identify the global, available market for these products and be able to fit into that system. While scalability isn’t the same as producing a mass product, it’s key we listen to customers and build platforms to connect the artisan and the buyer. This commercial way of perhaps doing business, creating a demand, etc, is what will pull many craftspeople out of their current situation, especially, as we emerge from this pandemic.” She adds, “I strongly believe that this isn’t the time to go back to how things were but instead develop stronger systems and structures to promote and build this sector. It’s not going to be easy but if we don’t do it now, I am not sure we will get another chance.”





Heritage blogger and researcher Padmapriya Baskaran feels that the most sustainable way of reviving any craft is to create demand for it. “There is a general lack of awareness about traditional crafts, particularly among the younger generation. Once awareness is raised and their interest kindled, they eagerly support and adapt these crafts. The awareness will also help them to recognise genuine handicrafts among mechanised options that flood the market,” remarks Padmapriya Baskaran.



