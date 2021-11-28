Get suggestion from activists, experts before implementing projects, GCC told

Chennai :

Head of the advisory committee V Thiruppugazh conducted a meeting with the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials at Ripon Building on Saturday evening.





During the meeting, the advisory committee has suggested that the civic body should implement flood mitigation works on short-term, mid-term and long-term basis. "The committee also instructed us to conduct environmental and geological study of the city before carrying out project," an official, who took part in the meeting said.





Also, advice has been given to the officials to collect insights from private persons, who are experts in the subject with data, and social activists before devising plans. Recently, the state government has formed the advisory committee to study and suggest solutions to mitigate flooding in the city and adjoining areas. The advice to the civic body has been given at a time when the activists are irked citing the officials brushing aside their suggestions.





"We told the officials not to increase the bund height of a pond in Madipakkam artificially. But they proceeded with the project. Now the artificial bund collapsed leading to flooding in the locality," GM Shankar, an activist said.