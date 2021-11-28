Nightlong rains sink Chennai suburbs

Chennai :

Residential localities in most of the suburbs of Chennai, falling in the limits of three neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, were inundated. Many arterial stretches that connect these districts with Chennai were flooded and traffic was severely affected.





Mudichur, Sembakkam, Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery turned into ghost towns as public started leaving for safer places or relative’s houses as water entered homes. Evacuation of residents was carried out in full swing by the Special Task Force and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. In areas like Tambaram, Pallavaram, Ambattur, Avadi, Maangadu and Pallikaranai where personnel did not turn up, residents were forced to wade through waist-deep water. On Saturday morning, the rescue team evacuated residents in rubber boats from apartments in and around Tambaram. Locals in Chengalpattu said there was heavy and unprecedented flow on streets in their areas and several vehicles were washed away.





Guduvanchery was the worst-hit due to the continuous rains. The residents of Medavakkam and Pallikaranai also suffered water logging since Friday night. The situation was nightmarish as most lakes in the region were overflowing. “There is no relief or help from the State. Adding to the scare, snakes and insects started straying into houses,” said Karthikeyan from Pallikaranai. The premises of the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine in Sanatorium on GST Road was under several sheets of water. Sewer overflow and water logging were common complaints in Avadi housing board, Ambattur industrial estate, Pallavaram, Sembakkam and Anagaputhur areas. “Though the area is waterlogged not even one zonal official visited the place,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident of Ambattur. Special officer for rain relief works P Amudha also inspected the rain hit areas in Chengalpattu and Tambaram areas.





Over 11,300 people in 123 camps: KKSSR

State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said that over 11,300 flood-affected people have been accommodated in relief camps in 14 TN districts.

Briefing media persons, Ramachandran put the State average during the last 24 hours since November 25 at 21.98mm and said that 11,329 people were living in 123 relief camps in 14 districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

In Chennai, 653 people are living in six relief camps and 825 food packets have been distributed, the Minister said. Nagapattinam and Vellore districts had the maximum number of flood-affected people living in camps with 4,088 and 3,914 accommodated respectively. Pointing out that 220 places in Chennai were inundated owing to the overnight rains since Friday, Ramachandran said 4.54 lakh people have benefited from the 13,268 medical camps conducted during floods. Two companies of NDRF in Chengalpattu and one in Kancheepuram were on standby. TN has received 603.38mm rain, which was 75% more than the normal 345.70mm from October 1 to November 27, the Minister said.



