Cops postpone inquiry citing flooding of Poonamallee AWPS

The cops at Poonamallee all-women police station had to send the complainants and those appearing for inquiry back on Saturday as the station was inundated due to the heavy rains since Friday night.

Chennai : The station is located inside the police quarters and the personnel had to wade through the knee-level stagnant water to reach the station. The police quarters also was flooded and the water about to enter the ground floor houses on Saturday evening. Police said the inundation is due to the springs from the groundwater table and steps are being taken to pump out the water. Poonamallee Deputy Commissioner J Mahesh visited the quarters and instructed steps to keep the stagnant water under control. Since the pumped-out water from the police quarters inundate the neighbouring areas, the attempt was called off due to opposition from the residents. In Mambalam too, the station is surrounded by rainwater and people have to struggle to access the station premises.