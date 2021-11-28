18 fishermen return after 45 days in Lankan prison

Chennai :

Sources said the fishermen from Nagapattinam harbour went fishing on October 11 in two boats. On October 13, while fishing in the middle of the sea, the Lankan coast guards surrounded them and seized the boats. They were later remanded in prison.





Later, the families of the fishermen filed a petition and the Centre with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka took steps to release them. On Thursday, all 23 were released from the Lankan prison. However, five of them tested positive for COVID and had to stay back.