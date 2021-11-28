Man killed by inmates at deaddiction centre in Red hills

A 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, who was undergoing treatment at a deaddiction centre in Red Hills, was murdered by four inmates on Friday night.
Chennai: The deceased, M Vamsi, is a native of Chittoor district, while the accused were identified as D Benin (22) of Tiruvallur, V Kesavan (19) of Vyasarpadi, V Devaraj (19) of Gummidipoondi and I Yasin Sherif (36) of Red Hills. Police said the accused were angry with Vamsi as he often informed the deaddiction centre authorities about their activities. On Friday night, they took Vamsi to the toilet where they beat him with a steel bucket and fire extinguisher, killing him on the spot.
