Chennai: CCB arrests eight on land grab charges in two cases

Chennai :

The land at Pothur village near Avadi belongs to R Valaiyapathi of Ambattur. But posing as the owner of the land, the accused divided it into three plots and sold them to different persons in 2019. Based on Valaiyapathi’s complaint, the CCB registered a case and arrested five persons – S Meganathan (36) of Pothur, V Bose (46) and E Suresh (45) of Ambattur, B Nandakumar (50) of Tirumullaivoyal and J Mohammed Sherif (38) of Porur. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.





In another case, the anti-land grabbing wing arrested three persons, including a woman, for registering a 1,077 sq ft land owned by one Shanmugam of Anna Nagar East. The accused, Chitra, Ganesan and Karthik, were remanded in custody.





Meanwhile, the entrust document fraud (EDF) prevention wing of the CCB arrested an absconding accused in connection with an iridium fraud in which composer and veteran actress Jayachitra’s son Amrish was arrested by Virugambakkam police. The accused, Kabali Babu (55), was remanded in judicial custody. In 2015, the gang had allegedly cheated one Nedumaran of Rs 26 crore on the promise of selling him iridium.





In another case, the EDF wing arrested a 57-year-old man for misappropriating Rs 1 crore from a private firm that he was a partner of. The accused, Khadeer Ahmed (57), was remanded on Saturday.