Man relieved of Rs 6.5 lakh in Triplicane

Chennai :

The victim, Anup Ghosh, who runs an mobile phone accessories shop in Ritchie Street, was returning to his room at a lodge in Triplicane after collecting money from vendors at Parry’s Corner. As he was passing by the Monroe Statue, a few men stopped his two-wheeler around 9.45 pm on the pretext of seeking directions for an address. As he was talking to them, they managed to take the money from his bike and fled the spot.





After realising that his money was stolen, Ghosh approached the Triplicane police. A case was registered and officials are combing CCTV footage from the area to identify and nab the suspects. Police suspect that the gang could have followed him from Parry’s Corner to carry out the theft. Further investigation is on.



