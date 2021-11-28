Cycling across India in search of ‘magic’

Chennai :

The concept of kindness and humanity always questioned the 26-year-old Sai Teja. To discover if kindness still exists in the world and to experience it, the youngster decided to go on an all-India tour in his cycle. He started cycling from his hometown Bengaluru on October 2. In the last 55 days, he has travelled 2,500 km. Currently in Chennai, Sai Teja talks to DT Next about his journey to discover if ‘magic’ still exists. “From Bengaluru, I travelled directly to Tamil Nadu covering all the towns and villages. It was a wonderful journey cycling through Madurai, Tiruchy, Pollachi, Coimbatore, Ooty, Pazhani, Kanniyakumari, Rameswaram, Puducherry and so on. I came to Chennai on November 26 and will be heading to Andhra Pradesh on November 30. From there, I will be cycling to Orissa, West Bengal, North Eastern states and other states in the north. When I started this cycle journey with a mission to discover if ‘magic’ existed, many thought I am crazy. But I was very clear about my aim,” says Sai Teja.













Before asking him what is his definition of ‘magic’, the youngster tells us, “Well, magic can be anything — it can be an act of kindness, sharing or even love. In solo travel like this, many wish for magic or miracle to happen at some point or the other. As travellers, we don’t know what’s ahead of us in the journey. In this all-India trip, I am hoping to meet kind-hearted people and at the same time, explore myself as a person. I am also sharing my journey and life experiences with people who are willing to travel,” he smiles.













Travelling during a pandemic and rainy season is not an easy task. But Sai Teja has sorted it well. “I might not have a proper travel plan in place, but I know the route. I have been staying in petrol bunks and temples during this trip. If someone comes forward with accommodation, I stay at their place. If the weather is pleasant, I set up a tent. I also carry a 2-kg cylinder — if I get a nice place and clean water, I cook and eat. At times, people invite me to share a meal with them. These are the people are who willing to help others in any circumstances. We hear many stories of kindness — I wanted to experience it myself. One day, while cycling through a town in TN, one senior person stopped his vehicle and asked about my travel. I explained my mission and he got thrilled. Immediately, he took his purse and handed over Rs 1,200 and said: ‘I couldn’t travel when I was young and don’t think I will be able to travel again. I wanted to support you in this journey.’ It was a very touching gesture. I hope to meet more people like him,” explains Sai.





To raise money for food and other things, Sai is selling face masks along with his travel.