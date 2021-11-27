Chennai rains: Traffic police release list of waterlogged areas, traffic diversions

Chennai :

The department has released a detailed list of water-logged areas and traffic diversions in the city, as rains are expected to continue for the next few days.





According to the notification, Rangarajapuram two wheeler subway, Madly subway, KK Nagar's Rajamannar road and Duraiswamy subway have been closed for public use. Movement of vehicy has been restricted in Valasaravakkam Mega Mart road and has been diverted to Keshavardhini road for those who would want to reach Arcot road. Vehicles are not allowed from Vani Mahal to Benz Park and will be diverted to Habibullah road and Raghavaiah road. Traffic towards Udhayam theatre has been permitted from its opposite direction to allow repair work at Anna main road. Vehicles towards Anna main road from Kasi theatre will be diverted towards Ashok Pillar. Vehicles from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur will diverted via Kamatchi hospital.